Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Ruby Viola (Quinn) Palmer


1935 - 2019
Ruby Viola (Quinn) Palmer Obituary
ODESSA - Ruby Viola Palmer, 84 of Odessa, Texas joined her heavenly father on August 9, 2019.

Ruby's family will receive guests on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel with Reverend Clark Rocca officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Viola Palmer was born on granny's farm in Ackerley, Texas to A.B. and Odessa Quinn on January 2, 1935. She was a child of many homes, moving frequently throughout her early years. She married the love of her life, Bill Palmer on August 3, 1950. Viola was an attentive mother and creative homemaker. While busy with her own children, she served at Temple Baptist Church with the youth for many years. Many memories were formed on trips to youth camp and other activities. In her later years she participated in the J.O.Y. (Just Older Youth) club with both Temple and Life Change Baptist churches. She was a born again Christian and raised her family to faithfully follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Her life was a testament of her faith and the fruits of her labor evident in the lives of those she touched.

Ruby is proceeded in death by her parents, her spouse Bill Palmer and a grandson Spencer Fry. She is survived by her four children, Dick Palmer (Pat), Karrol Wayne Palmer (TJ), Dona Fry, and Elizabeth Julian (Carl) all of Odessa Texas along with 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LOOPS. 1000 N. Texas Odessa, TX 79761 during her time with Life Change Baptist church, Viola was committed to supporting the ministry of LOOPS and their important work in our community.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 11, 2019
