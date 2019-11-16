|
DALLAS, TEXAS - Rudy Jones of Dallas, Texas passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on May 4, 1932 to Volos Rudolph and Bertie Lou (Wilson) Jones in Lamb County, Texas. Rudy married Marjorie Morris in 1951. In 1986, they moved to their country home in Collin County where he built a large studio/gallery for Marjorie, a professional artist. They selected a beautiful farm with a wooded creek area, designed and developed an environment to support Marjorie's creative efforts and a marketing center for her work. Rudy was a real estate developer for some 30 years, semi-retired in 1986 and assisted his wife in her art career. Marjorie and Rudy have produced four major educational exhibits and three books using art and history. Each project took several years of historical research by Rudy. Majorie, inspired by the historical data, created the paintings, each carefully documented to ensure historical accuracy. Over the 20 year period, Marjorie created a body of over 100 historical paintings for the projects: Spirit of Dallas, an exhibit portraying the multicultural beginnings of the North Texas area; Women on the Texas Frontier; Indians in Texas, 1500 to 1880's and Through the Eyes of a Child an art/history project consisting of over 30 portraits of multicultural children with historical displays exploring when diverse cultures migrated to the North Texas area. He is survived by his wife, Majorie Jones of Dallas, Texas; children, Deborah Suder and husband, Eric, Rick Jones and wife, Kim; Steve Jones and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Richard Baggett and wife, Dondi, Maggie Shori and husband, Raj; Casey Jones and wife, Tori, Clayton Jones and wife, Whitney, Christopher Jones and wife, Anna, Zachary Jones, and Hannah Jones; great grandchildren, Jackson, Piper, and Eleanor Shori, Sophia Baggett, Max, Quinn, Layla, Livy, Harrison and Ivy Jones; and numerous other loving family and friends. Rudolph was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cottage Hill Cemetery in Celina, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 16, 2019