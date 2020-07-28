BROWNFIELD, TX - The man. The myth. The legend. Rudy Perez was a man with unshakable faith, love in family, integrity and honor. He was the kindest soul and helped anyone without question. He definitely lived by the motto that "One person can make a difference" and that is what he did he was hard on you when needed, strong for you when you need someone to lean on and the one to put a smile on your face. He was without a doubt always the life of the party and made a lasting impression on anyone he ever came across. Not one person you speak to will give you a boring story about Rudy, because he lived life to the fullest and never had a dull moment.







Rudy Perez went to be with the Lord on Saturday July 25, 2020. He went with the best way he knew how laughing and joking alongside his wife of 40 years, Rose Ann Perez. He was born on September 16, 1959 in Brownfield, TX to David and Audonna Perez. He graduated from Meadow High School and started his impactful life alongside Rose Ann Perez on March 8, 1980 in Brownfield, TX. He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Perez of Brownfield, TX, 3 Children and their spouses Maricella Perez and Marty Garcia of Brownfield, TX, Aaron and Sobeida Perez of Gardendale, TX and Amy and Javier Trillo of Kennedale, TX, 5 grandchildren, 1 grandchild on the way, and 4 furbabies. His 5 brothers and sisters, Yolanda and Ernest Pauda of Brownfield, TX, David and Susan Perez of Meadow, TX, Mary Ann and Ismael Cortez of Davidson, OK, Benny Perez of Meadow, TX and Linda and Jimmy Tercero of Lubbock, TX and MANY nieces and nephews. He will be joined in death by his parents David and Audonna Perez, his in-laws Carlos and Geneva Vera, and others.







Funeral services will be held at Brownfield Funeral Home, with viewing on Monday July 27, 2020, a rosary on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 6:00pm and private family mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial services will immediately follow the mass at Brownfield Cemetery.



