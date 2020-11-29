ODESSA - Rufino Jr.(Sapo) Rios of Odessa, Tx. at the young age of 72 was granted his angel wings on November 20,2020.Jr. was born in Raymondsville, Tx. on September 16, 1948 to Rufino Sr.and Isabel Rios.Sapo married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life Diana Rios On April 15, 1966.Dad was a devoted christian that dedicated his life to his family. He loved spending his time helping and being with his family and friends.Sapo was passionate about the Texas Rangers and loved to dance to his oldies but goodies. Jr. was a big hearted, compassionate, hard working, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Sapo did not know a stranger he would talk or argue with anyone that would give him the time of day and most of the times he would win too.He was preceded in death by his parents Rufino Sr. Rios and Isabel Fierro, his sister Juana Macias, his daughter in law Jennifer Rios.Sapo leaves behind his wife of 54 years Diana Rios, and sons Ernest Rios (Rose), Frank Rios, Fabian Rios(Jennifer) , and daughters Amanda De La Cruz(Danny), Dora Lujan and Loanna Tavarez. 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. and his bothers Freddy Rios and Gino Rios, and sister Dora Rodriguez.The Rios family would like to extend our gratitude for the outpouring of prayers, thoughts, support and food during this most difficult and heartbreaking time.Services are as followed: Visitation December 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Rosary December 1,2020 at 7:00 pm at Odessa funeral home, Mass: December 2,2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Odessa,Texas at 1:00 pm Pallbearers: Ernest Rios, Frank Rios, Fabian Rios, Taylor Rios, Jacob Rios, Danny De La Cruz