1/1
Rufino "Sapo" Rios
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rufino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Rufino Jr.(Sapo) Rios of Odessa, Tx. at the young age of 72 was granted his angel wings on November 20,2020.

Jr. was born in Raymondsville, Tx. on September 16, 1948 to Rufino Sr.and Isabel Rios.

Sapo married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life Diana Rios On April 15, 1966.

Dad was a devoted christian that dedicated his life to his family. He loved spending his time helping and being with his family and friends.

Sapo was passionate about the Texas Rangers and loved to dance to his oldies but goodies. Jr. was a big hearted, compassionate, hard working, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Sapo did not know a stranger he would talk or argue with anyone that would give him the time of day and most of the times he would win too.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rufino Sr. Rios and Isabel Fierro, his sister Juana Macias, his daughter in law Jennifer Rios.

Sapo leaves behind his wife of 54 years Diana Rios, and sons Ernest Rios (Rose), Frank Rios, Fabian Rios(Jennifer) , and daughters Amanda De La Cruz(Danny), Dora Lujan and Loanna Tavarez. 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. and his bothers Freddy Rios and Gino Rios, and sister Dora Rodriguez.

The Rios family would like to extend our gratitude for the outpouring of prayers, thoughts, support and food during this most difficult and heartbreaking time.

Services are as followed: Visitation December 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Rosary December 1,2020 at 7:00 pm at Odessa funeral home, Mass: December 2,2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Odessa,Texas at 1:00 pm Pallbearers: Ernest Rios, Frank Rios, Fabian Rios, Taylor Rios, Jacob Rios, Danny De La Cruz



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Rosary
07:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
4323346812
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved