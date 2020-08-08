ODESSA, TEXAS - Rumaldo Hill Jr., a long resident of Odessa, TX. Born on August 3, 1959. Today we rejoice knowing that he has passed the barrier of time and has been reunited with his wife Velma on August 3, 2020.He married Velma in 2007, she was the love of his life and was such a big influence in his life that resulted in him becoming a much better person.Jr love his parents and showed high respect towards them and always considered in making his parents proud. In his younger days he loved the sport of baseball and plated for the Jones Brothers for 3 years. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed and loved family time and barbeques. Above all he acknowledged his need for Jesus Christ and confessed Him as his Lord and Savior. Jr is now completely healed from all sickness and pain and we are promised that we will see him again.The memory he left with us is of a loving father and caring brother that will not be forgotten but will be cherished.He is the son of Rumaldo and Elena Hill. Jr is loved and remembered by many and will be greatly missed. He is proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers Reynaldo Hill and Rosario Hill.Rumaldo is survived by his son Ramon Hill and wife Jessie, a daughter Monika Hill, brother Guillermo Hill and wife Gloria, sisters Mary Ortega and husband Jessie Ortega, Lidia Cruz and many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.