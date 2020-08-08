1/1
Rumaldo Hill Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rumaldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA, TEXAS - Rumaldo Hill Jr., a long resident of Odessa, TX. Born on August 3, 1959. Today we rejoice knowing that he has passed the barrier of time and has been reunited with his wife Velma on August 3, 2020.

He married Velma in 2007, she was the love of his life and was such a big influence in his life that resulted in him becoming a much better person.

Jr love his parents and showed high respect towards them and always considered in making his parents proud. In his younger days he loved the sport of baseball and plated for the Jones Brothers for 3 years. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed and loved family time and barbeques. Above all he acknowledged his need for Jesus Christ and confessed Him as his Lord and Savior. Jr is now completely healed from all sickness and pain and we are promised that we will see him again.

The memory he left with us is of a loving father and caring brother that will not be forgotten but will be cherished.

He is the son of Rumaldo and Elena Hill. Jr is loved and remembered by many and will be greatly missed. He is proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers Reynaldo Hill and Rosario Hill.

Rumaldo is survived by his son Ramon Hill and wife Jessie, a daughter Monika Hill, brother Guillermo Hill and wife Gloria, sisters Mary Ortega and husband Jessie Ortega, Lidia Cruz and many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved