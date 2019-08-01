|
ODESSA -
Ruth Brown Watkins departed this life at the age of 93 years old. She was a native of Louisiana. After making Odessa her permanent home. She united with the Freedom MBC and dedicated her life to the Lord and his work. Ruth was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved her family dearly. Not only did she love those around her, but she also had a heart of compassion for others that she did not know. She went to be with the LORD Monday, July 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Martinez Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor James Archie officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 1, 2019