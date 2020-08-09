ALEDO - Rylan Cade Campbell loved everything about the outdoors. His passions were hunting, fishing, working cattle, his dogs, piloting a plane, his family, and friends. He was a special young man that was loved, is mourned, and always cherished. Closest friends called him "Goose". Rylan was a son, brother, grandson, great grandson, nephew, great nephew, cousin, and friend. He lost his life in a vehicle accident on August 1, 2020.



His story began on January 15, 1999. He was born in Odessa, Texas, to his parents Holli Hogan Campbell and Brad Campbell. When he was four, his sister Ashley was born. Throughout the years, he took his role of big brother very seriously. He greatly admired and loved his sister and saw himself as her protector.



Family and friends loved his big heart. Rylan was a charmer. He never missed a party, family get together, vacation, or conversation. Once, on the way to a deep-sea fishing trip to Alabama, he counted out loud every Waffle House for the entire 530-mile journey.



Part of his charm was his love and respect for the elderly. Also, he knew to look a person in the eye when he shook their hand and to hold the door open for a lady. Rylan was comfortable with all types of people. He could carry on a conversation with anyone on any topic. (He never shut up!)



Rylan graduated from Aledo High School in 2017 and went on to attend the piloting program at Oklahoma State University. He was a linebacker for the three-time state championship Aledo Bearcats, a volunteer for the Aledo Fire Department, a member of the NRA, a Pike Fraternity member, a roper for the Aledo Rodeo team, a National Honor Society inductee, part of the Aledo Golf team, and worked as a private pilot.



He loved country music, Chris Kyle, cowboy boots, flying, and the movie "Lonesome Dove". His favorite place was the family ranch near Cisco.



Rylan will be remembered at the Mojopa Ranch, 1717 CR 107, in Cisco, Texas, 76437, on August 15, 2020, at 1:15.



Rylan left here, cherishing his memory: Ashley Brooke Campbell (sister), Holli Hogan Campbell (mother), Bradley Scott Campbell (father), Ted and Jodi Hogan (maternal-grandparents), Jeff and Brittney Hogan (uncle and aunt), Rachel Haarde (aunt), Daddy Bill and Mary Estes (great-grandparents),Ann Mefford (great-grandmother), Gunner and Steeley Hogan (cousins), numerous other close family and friends, and his beloved dogs Hooey and Nelli.



He was preceded in death by: Ronald Campbell and Paula Wheatley (paternal-grandparents), Joyce "Mambo" Estes (maternal-great-grandmother).



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be donated to the Rylan Campbell Fly High Scholarship benefiting future Oklahoma State piloting majors. Donations can be sent to the OSU Foundation at 400 S. Monroe, Stillwater, Oklahoma, 74074.



