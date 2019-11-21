|
|
ODESSA - On Friday, November 15, 2019 "Apa", a loving father, grandfather & great grandfather passed away at 81 years old. Apa was born on January 21, 1938 In Sanderson Texas to Manuel and Saturnina Holguin. He began his diesel mechanic career at Blakley Construction in Odessa Texas and retired after 21 plus years. He married Jesusa Saenz together they raised 6 children 2 sons, and 4 daughters.
Sabino, better known as "Apa" loved to fish. He spent many of his years taking his grandchildren to lakes nearby. He also loved gardening and was very good at woodwork. Anyone that knew him knew his garden was his sanctuary and his home was ours. He was quick witted and didn't need a GPS. He was ready to help. He was so much more to those who knew him.
He will be greatly missed.
"Apa" was preceded in death by his father Manuel, his mother Saturnina, his wife Jesusa, his youngest son Jouquin, and his grandson Johnathon.
He is survived by his 4 brothers and 2 sisters, his 2 sons Felipe and his wife Kathy, Sabino Jr & his wife, Maribel, 4 daughters, Nadine Villa & Larry Moralez , Martha Sotelo, Sylvia Zorrilla, and Rosie and her husband Antonio Deleon. He has 22 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services were celebrated at Perches Funeral Homes on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1 PM and burial followed at Ector County Cemetery at 2 PM.
The family of Mr. Sabino H. Villa wishes to express their sincere thanks for the expressions of love and support during this time of loss.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 21, 2019