Samuel J. Key
FT. WORTH, TX - Samuel J. Key, 62, passed away May 07, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth from a prolonged illness. Samuel was preceded in death by his father Alfred (Pete) Key, New Mexico; sister, Bobbi Parker, New Mexico. Samuel, is survived by his mother, Betty Murphy, Odessa ; sister, Jolene Moore, Odessa; brother, Nathan Key, NM. He is also survived by his daughter, Jessica Key, AZ; great-grand daughter, Oceanna Key, AZ. He was cremated and will be interred in New Mexico.

"He will be forever missed by his family and friends who love him"



Published in Odessa American on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
