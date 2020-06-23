FT. WORTH, TX - Samuel J. Key, 62, passed away May 07, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth from a prolonged illness. Samuel was preceded in death by his father Alfred (Pete) Key, New Mexico; sister, Bobbi Parker, New Mexico. Samuel, is survived by his mother, Betty Murphy, Odessa ; sister, Jolene Moore, Odessa; brother, Nathan Key, NM. He is also survived by his daughter, Jessica Key, AZ; great-grand daughter, Oceanna Key, AZ. He was cremated and will be interred in New Mexico."He will be forever missed by his family and friends who love him"