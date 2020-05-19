Samuel Zamudio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Samuel Zamudio left his life on May 17, 2020 to enter eternal Glory surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in southern Mexico to Severino Zamudio and Rosario Calderon on March 5, 1951. He married the love of his life, Socorro Rangel, on April 13, 1978. Together they raised five daughters and one son. Samuel loved the Lord and was a faithful servant of God. He did not fear death, but leaving those he loved behind. He was a family man, working all his life to provide for his wife and kids. Samuel loved walks with his wife and long talks with his children. He had a soft spot for food and loved sweets and desserts loving his panecito con leche. He was a loyal employee - working his last years for Liberty Bit service where he always felt welcome. Samuel is preceded in death by his parents and younger sister. Those left to cherish his memory are wife Socorro, daughters Nancy Lujan, Mariluz Rangel, Patricia Martin, Rosie Zamudio, Virginia Fuentes, Moises Zamudio, Ama Luisa Gomez, Rosario Sanchez , and son Jose Juarez. He also leaves behind beloved grandchildren Daniel, Ruben, and Rebecca Lujan, Ignacio and Isaac Zamudio Rangel, Alexander, Kobe, Anna, Martin, Amaya Fuentes, Susana, Manuel, Leonel Gomez Francisco, and Jesus Sanchez. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren Froylan and Malachi.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved