ODESSA - Samuel Zamudio left his life on May 17, 2020 to enter eternal Glory surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in southern Mexico to Severino Zamudio and Rosario Calderon on March 5, 1951. He married the love of his life, Socorro Rangel, on April 13, 1978. Together they raised five daughters and one son. Samuel loved the Lord and was a faithful servant of God. He did not fear death, but leaving those he loved behind. He was a family man, working all his life to provide for his wife and kids. Samuel loved walks with his wife and long talks with his children. He had a soft spot for food and loved sweets and desserts loving his panecito con leche. He was a loyal employee - working his last years for Liberty Bit service where he always felt welcome. Samuel is preceded in death by his parents and younger sister. Those left to cherish his memory are wife Socorro, daughters Nancy Lujan, Mariluz Rangel, Patricia Martin, Rosie Zamudio, Virginia Fuentes, Moises Zamudio, Ama Luisa Gomez, Rosario Sanchez , and son Jose Juarez. He also leaves behind beloved grandchildren Daniel, Ruben, and Rebecca Lujan, Ignacio and Isaac Zamudio Rangel, Alexander, Kobe, Anna, Martin, Amaya Fuentes, Susana, Manuel, Leonel Gomez Francisco, and Jesus Sanchez. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren Froylan and Malachi.



