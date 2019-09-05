|
ODESSA - Sandra Ellen Welch Stephens, 68, of Odessa, TX, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Odessa.
Sandy was born in Freer, TX to the late Billy Ray and Elsie Grace Graham Welch on May 15, 1951. She graduated from Ozona High School. Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Joe Stephens, on November 21, 1969 in Ozona, TX.
Sandy was a homemaker and enjoyed cross-stitch and collecting cookbooks, metal tins and seashells. Some of her favorite moments in life included playing games with the family and allowing her grandchildren to beat her at card games. Her face would light up when the entire family was home and her ability to entertain 4 children, their spouses, and 5 grandkids has created lasting memories and laughter, even after her passing.
Sandy is preceded in death by her brother, Frank.
She is survived by her husband Joe, her children, Stephanie of Woodward, OK, Christy of Odessa, Wesley of New York City, and Josh of Odessa; her siblings Carl, Bobby, and Teresa; and five grandchildren, Baileigh, Madison, Brock, London, and Nate.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home with Pastor Landon Coleman of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be directed to the @ kidney.org/support or to Texas Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Team at P.O. Box 15103, Odessa TX, 79768.
