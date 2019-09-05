Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Ellen Stephens


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Ellen Stephens Obituary
ODESSA - Sandra Ellen Welch Stephens, 68, of Odessa, TX, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Odessa.

Sandy was born in Freer, TX to the late Billy Ray and Elsie Grace Graham Welch on May 15, 1951. She graduated from Ozona High School. Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Joe Stephens, on November 21, 1969 in Ozona, TX.

Sandy was a homemaker and enjoyed cross-stitch and collecting cookbooks, metal tins and seashells. Some of her favorite moments in life included playing games with the family and allowing her grandchildren to beat her at card games. Her face would light up when the entire family was home and her ability to entertain 4 children, their spouses, and 5 grandkids has created lasting memories and laughter, even after her passing.

Sandy is preceded in death by her brother, Frank.

She is survived by her husband Joe, her children, Stephanie of Woodward, OK, Christy of Odessa, Wesley of New York City, and Josh of Odessa; her siblings Carl, Bobby, and Teresa; and five grandchildren, Baileigh, Madison, Brock, London, and Nate.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home with Pastor Landon Coleman of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be directed to the @ kidney.org/support or to Texas Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Team at P.O. Box 15103, Odessa TX, 79768.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now