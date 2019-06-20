CAPITAN, NM - Sandra Jean Turner passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 7:45 AM in Alamogordo, NM at the age of 77.



She is survived by her husband, Fred Lee Turner, from Sapulpa, OK; daughter, Gina Shaffer and husband Keith of Llano; and son, Craig Turner of Odessa; 8 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Tal Turner.



Sandra was born on the 20th of September in 1941 in Snyder, TX to Mary Francis and Travis Pershing Allen. She graduated from high school in Ira, TX in 1959 and went on to attend college at Odessa College and Texas Tech and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Sul Ross in Alpine. She went on to teach for 5 years from 1970-1976. In 1976, she started River of Life health food shoppe, which is still open and operating today.



Sandra was a very generous lady that devoted her time and life to Jesus Christ and her family. She was passionate about educating friends, family, and anyone that would listen about her love of the Lord. Her church home was anywhere that people would gather around.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 AM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home officiated by her dear friend, Bobbie Vail. Interment will follow at 4 PM at Hillside Memorial Gardens in Snyder, TX.