BIG SPRING, TEXAS - On Saturday, April 25, Sandra Kay Wilson, 70, rose from her wheelchair for the first time since her stroke in 2008 and walked to Heaven. She has been a resident of the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez TX State Veterans Home in Big Spring since 2012.
Sandra was born at home in Wink, TX, on March 5, 1950. She has always been a Wink Wildcat. She attended Wink Schools and graduated in 1968. In May of 1969 she joined the US Marines, serving mostly in Quantico, VA. After leaving the Marines in 1972 she went to San Angelo and enrolled in Angelo State University. She graduated in May of 1978 and began her teaching career in Albany, TX, and then Grand Saline, TX. In 1981 Sandra returned to her hometown of Wink and began 29 years of teaching elementary math at WLISD.
Sandra's parents were Calvin and Oleta Wilson of Wink. She is preceded in death by her parents and her older brother Frankie Carl Wilson. She is survived by sister Wanda Bond of Del Rio, TX; brother Jerry Wilson (Mary) of San Angelo; brother Royce Wilson (Shelly) of Marble Falls, TX; and, brother Glynn Wilson of Granite Shoals, TX. She had five nieces and nephews, of which four attended Wink schools at some time. There are also four great-great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church in Wink. Harkey Funeral Home of Monahans will be handling arrangements. Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a personal note for the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 30, 2020