ODESSA - Sandra Marie Pearce Brown, 75, of Odessa, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in Odessa after a year long fight with breast cancer. She was born on December 2, 1943 in Olney, Illinois to the late Ella Mae and Charles Haskell Pearce. After moving to Texas as a young child, her parents settled in Snyder, Texas owning and operating Ella Mae's Charcoal Grill. She was a 1962 graduate of Snyder High School, moving to Odessa shortly after, making her permanent roots there.
She began her career at Nelson Office Supply in Odessa and worked for them for over a decade. In the 1980's, she moved on to become a business owner of a cleaning company, S&S Cleaning. In 1993, she went back to school at Odessa College, earned a Phlebotomy license and soon after, started another business, Insurance Medicals, which she ran until her retirement in 2016.
Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Brown; her parents; and her two beloved dachshunds, Pepper and Tiger.
She is survived by her son, Jay Don Sumruld; daughters, Kleta Kay Wallace and husband Cecil Edgar Wallace and Stacy Pool; step-daughters, Tonya Brown and Connie Depoyster and husband Chris; six grandchildren, Brittany Kay Gordon and husband Jay, Trenton "Trent" Tyler Wallace and wife Deneal, Veronica Pool, Taylor Aldridge and wife Shelby, Bayliegh Depoyster and Harlee Depoyster; four great grandchildren, Julian and Mailyn Gordon, Avery and Landon Wallace; and last but not least, her very protective dog, CoCo.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 PM at Odessa Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be donated to LonestarSanctuary.org or DustyPuddles.org Dachshund Rescue.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 6, 2019