Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra North
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra "Sue" (King) North


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra "Sue" (King) North Obituary
ODESSA - Saundra "Sue" King North, entered the gates of Heaven to join her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Sue was born in Ft. Stockton, TX on April 28, 1944 to the late Grover and Nora (Nixon) King. She was a hairdresser and a CNA.

Sue is survived by the love of her life: Robert North; son: James North; daughter: Connie Renfro and husband Danny; sister: Ann Johnson, all of Odessa. She is also survived by the absolute lights of her life, her grandchildren: Danny Renfro Jr. and wife Katy of Denver, CO, and Cassie Sue Renfro and Kimberly Diane Johnson, both of Odessa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lena Renfro was also a special person in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and eight sisters.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Braswell.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now