ODESSA - Saundra "Sue" King North, entered the gates of Heaven to join her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Sue was born in Ft. Stockton, TX on April 28, 1944 to the late Grover and Nora (Nixon) King. She was a hairdresser and a CNA.
Sue is survived by the love of her life: Robert North; son: James North; daughter: Connie Renfro and husband Danny; sister: Ann Johnson, all of Odessa. She is also survived by the absolute lights of her life, her grandchildren: Danny Renfro Jr. and wife Katy of Denver, CO, and Cassie Sue Renfro and Kimberly Diane Johnson, both of Odessa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lena Renfro was also a special person in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and eight sisters.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Braswell.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 4, 2019