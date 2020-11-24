MIDLAND - 8/18/1976 - 11/21/2020
"Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my Dad," Zaitha Suarez affectionately bears the news of her Dad's passing. The oldest daughter of Santiago Suarez sits at the table with her Mom and family friends to recall some moments of her Dad's life, moments that no matter how tenderly expressed will still fall woefully short of his strength and compassion.
Born of a small town in 1976, Santiago Suarez lived a life of big love for others. In Stanton, Texas, on the eighteenth of August, his 44 years began. He would leave a trail of all the blessings that generosity of spirit and the integrity and goodness of a man leaves. For a glimpse into Santiago's life incarnate, Psalm 91 reaches out with its reflections on the power of love to protect, rescue and save.
Four year old Cheyenne cries out for her Daddy. Seventh grade Victoria helps her Mom by taking out the dog before heading to her room in a quiet reckoning with sadness. Zaitha, in college, sits still at the table while family and friends recollect and bring together the details of their dad's life. Santiago loved horses. He believed in regular date nights with his wife, Becky, so he could give of his time to the one whom he most loved. He lived for his daughters, their athletic endeavors and family time. He enjoyed horse racing with his best friend, Armando. His nieces and nephews were all in the forefront of his heart. He held Dependable Well Service and Ironman Logistics in his highest regards, and he was a hardworking west Texas man. He was proud to be a hot oiler, proud to be a dad, proud to be a husband, proud to be a Christian... and he was great at every single one.
Horses have been called the noblest of creatures, so it's fitting he loved them. A 7-year old horse is 28 in people years. If Santiago were a horse, he'd be well into his 100's!!! He passed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020, but if he were a horse running in a race, his name would be, "Not Goodbye." These are the last words his oldest daughter, Zaitha, heard her hero uphold, "This is not goodbye." Everyone whose lives were touched by Not Goodbye wins a lot in their own race... as does he win his. Santiago Suarez will live on forever in the hearts of his family and all those whom he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Suarez; daughters, Zaitha Suarez, Victoria Suarez and Cheyenne Suarez; parents, Cosme and Soledad Primera; siblings, Homero Suarez and Noe Suarez.
Santiago was preceded in death by his grandparents, Modesto Sanchez Bujanda and Alicia Payan Bujanda, as well as his aunt, Epifania Sanches Bujanda, and his father, Santiago Suarez.
Santiago also had nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Eliazar Suarez, Gissele Suarez, Homer Suarez, Jr., Valentia Suarez, Noeli Suarez, Noe Suarez, Jr., Aleksey Gonzales, Ayden Gonzales, and Joshua Gonzales, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midland Christian School-Scholarship Fund if you wish to honor Santiago's memory.
Pallbearers for Santiago will be Noe Suarez, Eliazar Suarez, Armando Athayde, Damien Narvaez, Ernesto Fierro, Ivan Midobuche, Ignacio Jordan, Jr., Ignacio Jordan, Richard Valadez, Pancho Ramirez, Pedro Vasquez, Homer Suarez, Jr.
Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, at The Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home located at 3800 N. Big Spring. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, November 24, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Stephen's Catholic Church located at 4601 Neely Ave. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.
