ODESSA - Sara "Mona" Mitchell, age 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her home. She was born February 21, 1944, in Haifa, Isreal, to Spitan and Farha Chalach.
Mona lived a full life of laughter and fun with her family and friends. She was a true lady that loved her high heels, perfume, jewelry and purses. She was the best cook, and she absolutely loved to feed people. She traveled all over the world and met several stars. Mona loved flowers, plants, shopping, rocky beaches and John Wayne. She had a green thumb and could grow anything from nothing. She had the kindest heart and would give a stranger her last dollar. Mona was an empath that cherished life and the people in hers. She made new friends every time she went anywhere. She was a very strong woman who loved God and her family.
Mona is survived by her loving husband; Joe, 3 sons; Jerry Mitchell of Odessa, Glen Mitchell of Odessa, Robert Mitchell and wife Phyllis of Weatherford, 7 grandchildren; Marie, Sean, Miranda, Zsanette, Rayce, Maddison and Garrett and 2 great-grandchildren; C.B. and Liam, 5 siblings, Tony, John and wife Fayza, Eli, Nijmeh and husband Paul, and Kimlee and extended family that reside all over the world.
Visitation will be held at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12 pm - 2 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm in the Hubbard-Kelly Chapel.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 23, 2020