ODESSA, TEXAS - Sarah Chavez Taylor, 45, of Odessa was called home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Odessa, TX.



Visitation will be on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 PM and on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Ector County Cemetery, Odessa II Section.



Sarah was born in Odessa, TX to Charlie and Gloria Chavez on July 12,1973. Sarah attended Permian High School and later had two daughters Vivian Zarate and Veronica Arenivas. Her daughters meant the world to her. Vivian Zarate and Anthony Zarate later gave Sarah "her world," her grandbabies, Matthew and Mckayla Zarate. Sarah enjoyed spending time with her family and her daddies Bar-B-Q. She also loved The Dallas Cowboys. You could hear her from miles away during every Cowboys' game! She is/was their #1 fan! Sarah surrendered her life to Jesus Christ in 2010!



Sarah married Craig Taylor on July 14, 2016 in Odessa, TX. Sarah is and was Craig's love, his everything! They both attended Word of God Ministries!



Sarah was greeted into heaven by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior; her grandparents, Alfonso Chacon, Benita Chacon, Eustacio Chavez, & Pauline Chavez; uncles, Alfonso "Kingo" Chacon Jr. and Miguel "Mike" Chavez; aunt, Delma Alvarez; cousins, Ricardo "Nino" Flores & Rebekah Grace Cadena.



Sarah is survived by her husband, Craig Taylor; daughters, Vivian Zarate & husband Anthony Zarate, and Veronica Arenivas; parents, Charlie & Gloria Chavez; brother, Timothy Chavez & wife Annie Chavez; grandbabies, Matthew Zarate & Mckayla Zarate.



Pallbearers are as follows: Jimmy Chavez, Ray Chavez, Henry Chavez, Chris Chavez, Francisco "Diego" Chacon and godfather, Carlos Aguirre.



Craig Taylor, The Chavez family, and the Zarate family wish to extend our sincere thanks to all our family and friends for your prayers, love, and support!



Arrangements are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Odessa American on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary