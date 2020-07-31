BEDFORD - Sarah Ann Moorman, 74 of Bedford, died peacefully in her sleep at T. Boone Pickens Hospice House in Dallas, Tx., July 26, 2020, succumbing to the complications of lung cancer. Sarah was born to Joseph D. and Sally R. Duffy on July 12, 1946 in Marshalltown, Iowa.
After spending her early years in Iowa, Sarah married Gary J. Moorman in 1969 and relocated to Texas in 1979. There she developed a love for the Dallas Cowboys and all things Texas. Sarah always had a sweet tooth and never met a chocolate or glass of wine she didn't like. Sarah valued being a long-time employee of Wal-Mart and loved the customers she served.
She is survived by her brother Daniel Duffy (JoAnn) three sons: Bruce Awtry (Andi), Christian Moorman (Joeli) and Anthony Moorman, two grandchildren (Braelei and Maddox) sister-in-law, Judy (Jamie) Frazee, brother-in-law Doug Moorman and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 46 years and sisters-in-law Cassandra Price and Janet E. Moorman.
A private celebration of her life will take place in Iowa on October 10, 2020. Her family would appreciate donations in her name to your favorite charity
.