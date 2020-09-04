LONGVIEW, TX - Sarah Frances Waller-Hinson left this world and joined the Lord August 30, 2020 in Longview, TX. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed until we meet again.Frances was born February 11, 1944 in Baskin, Louisiana, where she grew up until the family moved to Odessa around 1957. She attended Ector High School and eventually married and had 3 children. Frances was a homemaker and worked a variety of jobs outside the home. She later divorced and moved with her children to Longview because of her love of the Piney Woods which reminded her so much of home in Louisiana.Frances moved back to Odessa where she met and married Wayne Hinson. They move to Oklahoma where they opened Hinson Old Fashioned Hamburgers. Frances has always had a passion for cooking and was excellent at it.She and Wayne later moved to Kenai, Alaska where she enjoyed fishing, camping and the outdoors. She was thrifty and loved a good garage sale. Eventually she and Wayne moved back to Daingerfield because of her love for the Longview area and lived out her life there.Of all of her passions, her family was the greatest. She was blessed with three children, Pamela, Sherri & Todd, three step-children; David Hinson, Joey Hinson and Tracie Hinson; eight grandchildren & five great-grandchildren.They say those who live in Odessa and leave here, never really leave and for Frances that is true, as she has returned to join her daughter Pamela, who preceded her in death as her final resting place.Funeral services will be September 8, 2020 at 9 am at Acres West. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.