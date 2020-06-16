Saundra "Sandy" Lee
ODESSA - Saundra "Sandy" Lee made her eternal leap June 13, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church with Reverend Clydel Chapman officiating. Burial will follow on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Pecan Cemetery in Dublin, Texas. Sandy was born to Mae and Woody Ascue December 22, 1941 in Breckenridge, Texas. They later moved to Odessa, Texas, where she lived out her life including being part of the first graduating class of Permian High School in 1960 and playing the French horn in the mighty Mojo band. She graduated from UTPB with a Bachelor of Science and held a certificate to be an elementary school teacher. Sandy married the love of her life, Claude Lee, Sr. on November 12, 1977. She had an infectious laugh that always filled up the room. She loved life, classic automobiles, and her family. Sandy loved taking her 1964 Mustang "Sally" to car shows to show off its beauty, were she won many times. She is survived by her husband, Claude Lee, Sr.; her son, Charles Robert Hardwick; her stepchildren, Claude "Chuck" Lee, his wife Kisa; Joey Lee and his wife, Julie; Donna Lee Barnes of Bassfield, MS; her 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Sandy is preceded in death by her father, Woodrow W. Ascue and her mother, Mae Ascue. Pallbearers will be Kendahl Lee, Dilyn Lee, Logan Lee, C.J. Lee, Jordan Lee, and Brenden Clanton. The family of Saundra wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Amin Valliani and the nurses of ORMC. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jun. 16, 2020.
