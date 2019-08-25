|
|
ODESSA Sergio Aldonso Ramos of Odessa, TX went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Odessa, TX at the age of 79.
He was born May 15, 1940 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Severino Ramos and Maria Talamantes.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Odessa.
Sergio married Ofelia Quintana on June 7, 1968.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Severino and Maria Ramos; Brothers Mario Ramos, Severino Ramos, Ramon Ramos, Edmundo Ramos and Cesar Luis Ramos.
Those left to cherish his life include his loving wife of 51 years, Ofelia Ramos of Odessa; One daughter, Margarita Salazar of Odessa; three sons, Sergio Jr. and wife Juanis Dominguez and Jose Luis Ramos and wife Daisy Nevarez, of Odessa, and Javier Ramos and wife Claudia Martinez of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico; Two brothers, Dagoberto Ramos and Sigifredo Ramos of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico; Two sisters, Susana Ramos Nunez and Chita Ramos Olivas, of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico; 13 grandchildren, Karina Ramos, Alex Salazar, Abby Ponce, Anthony Salazar, Malerie Ramos, Cody Salazar, Daniel Ramos, Javier Ramos Jr., Aniya Ramos, Vanessa Ramos, Marco Ramos, Kymberlee Ramos and Kevin Ramos; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. today at Martinez Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, August 26th at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Frank Chavez officiating. A private cremation will follow. Services are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory of Odessa.
Pallbearers will include: Sergio Ramos Jr., Jose Luis Ramos, Javier Ramos, Anthony Salazar, Cody Salazar, Javier Ramos Jr. and Marco Ramos.
On behalf of the family, our most heartfelt gratitude goes out to Home Hospice, Medical Center staff, Dr. Urteaga and staff, Dr. Abijay and staff, and Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory and staff.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 25, 2019