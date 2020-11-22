1/1
Sharlis (Leinbach) Andrews
1937 - 2020
ODESSA - Our dear mom, Sharlis Leinbach Andrews, passed away on Nov 14, 2020. Sharlis was born in New London, Texas in 1937 to Mary and Charles 'Harry' Leinbach Jr. She grew up in Austin and was a graduate from the original Austin High school in 1955. She attended North Texas State where she met her husband Denman (Denny). They married in 1958 and moved to Odessa to start their careers as teachers.

Sharlis taught various classes at Permian High School from 1968-1991. She was the beloved organist for Westminster Presbyterian Church in Odessa for 33 years. Until her health failed her, Sharlis and Denny spent their free time traveling and enjoyed seeing much of the country in their travel trailer.

Sharlis is survived by her husband of 62 years, Denny Andrews. Denny spent the past 17 years visiting Sharlis at the convalescent home each and every day until COVID restrictions were put in place. She is also survived by eldest son, Cary Andrews, his wife Sheila and their son Keelan, her son Kevin and wife Rhonda and their children Tyler, Zane, and Cade.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles Leinbach III, and her grandson Reece Andrews.

Sharlis was a long time resident of Odessa and will be remembered by friends, family, students and church members as a lovely, soft spoken, kind Christian woman. She has a beautiful soul and we are comforted to know that she has now been welcomed back in God's loving embrace. The family would like to thank the staff of Sienna Nursing Home who cared for our mom for many years.

We will celebrate Sharlis's life on December 5th at 11:00am at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Odessa. A virtual service will be available for online viewing. In lieu of flowers you can honor Sharlis's memory by donating to the Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Kevin & family,
I am sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. She was so talented and I have so many memories of her playing the organ at Westminister. My parents and I were talking about them yesterday and they talked about what good dancers your parents were and how much they loved watching them. Your mom is healed now and I'm sure that she is playing hymns and has her dancing shoes on!
Julie Melton Porter
Friend
November 18, 2020
Aunt Sharlis while we are very sad that you are no longer here we know that in an instant you were healed and are more alive today in heaven than you’ve ever been. I can only imagine the reunion going on with all those Andrews kids. Until we meet again. ❤ You
Cheryl Dixon
Family
