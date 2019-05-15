ODESSA - Sharon Ann Dutch, age 62, passed away at her home in Odessa on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in San Angelo, TX on June 22, 1956 to the late Lloyd and Bertha (Hettenbach) Sebolt. Sharon married William "Bill" Dutch in Odessa on May 16, 1994. After celebrating 17 years of marriage, he preceded her in death May 21, 2011. Sharon worked as a store clerk.



Those left to cherish her love and memory are five daughters: Roxann Kabler, Trina Goforth, Alie Kabler, Tina Goforth, and Jessica Dutch, all of Odessa; her sons: Joshua Dutch of Odessa and Jeremy Dutch of San Angelo; brothers: Robert Sebolt of Corpus Christi, James Sebolt of Odessa and Terry Sebolt of San Antonio; sisters: Ellen Smith of Odessa, Linda Tuck of Flower Mound and Barbara Richardson of Odessa; seventeen grandchildren and one on the way; and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother: Larry Sebolt; and sister: Carolyn Massey.



Visitation will begin Friday, May 17th at 1:00 pm and continue until 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Carrie Stanton.



Published in Odessa American on May 15, 2019