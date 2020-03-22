|
|
ODESSA - Sharon Kay Brown, 78, passed from this life Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Odessa, TX. She was born Tuesday, July 22, 1941 in Peoria, IL to the late Merrit and Louise May Reed.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Norman Brown of Odessa; son: Scott A. Brown and wife Mary Ann of Odessa; sister: Diana Reed of Champaign, IL; grandchildren: Meghan Brosh and husband Terry and Stephanie Carrasco; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous family members and good friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon attended a Catholic school in Peoria and shared fun memories about her association with the Catholic nuns.
Sharon was outgoing and an avid golfer. She loved to get together with fellow golfers all over and play. She loved to watch golf, baseball, football and was an avid Permian cheerleader. She enjoyed playing bridge and her flower garden. She was active in Ladies Roundtable Bible Study and member of Odessa CC WGA and Women's Assn.
A Memorial service will be announced at later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 22, 2020