1/1
Sharon Priscilla Edge
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAN ANTONIO - Sharon Priscilla Edge, 77, of Odessa Texas, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020. Sharon was born December 23rd1942 in San Antonio Tx.

She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Eunice Bullard, her husband Samuel Edge Sr., her second husband Richard Jenkins, her sister Royce Black, and her grandson Tanner Thomas.

She is survived by her daughter Stacey Barham and husband Brett, her son Samuel Edge Jr., her son Scott Edge and wife Angela, her grandchildren, Delaney Bongiovanni and husband Sal, Whitney Edge, Tucker Thomas, and Kylea Edge.

Sharon Loved being part of useful organizations. During her career in the insurance industry she served twice as the President of the Insurance Women in Texas. Even after retirement, Sharon continued to stay busy as a Juliet for the Globe Theatre while also working in the auxiliary at the Medical Center Hospital. Sharon Enjoyed spending time with her family and her precious friends at church. She enjoyed playing Canasta every Friday and getting coffee from Chick-Fil-A with her friends. Her Family and all her friends meant the world to her. She is very loved and will be missed deeply by all.

A memorial will be held at Sunset Memorial Garden, on Tuesday, October 13, at 2:00pm



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved