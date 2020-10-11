SAN ANTONIO - Sharon Priscilla Edge, 77, of Odessa Texas, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020. Sharon was born December 23rd1942 in San Antonio Tx.She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Eunice Bullard, her husband Samuel Edge Sr., her second husband Richard Jenkins, her sister Royce Black, and her grandson Tanner Thomas.She is survived by her daughter Stacey Barham and husband Brett, her son Samuel Edge Jr., her son Scott Edge and wife Angela, her grandchildren, Delaney Bongiovanni and husband Sal, Whitney Edge, Tucker Thomas, and Kylea Edge.Sharon Loved being part of useful organizations. During her career in the insurance industry she served twice as the President of the Insurance Women in Texas. Even after retirement, Sharon continued to stay busy as a Juliet for the Globe Theatre while also working in the auxiliary at the Medical Center Hospital. Sharon Enjoyed spending time with her family and her precious friends at church. She enjoyed playing Canasta every Friday and getting coffee from Chick-Fil-A with her friends. Her Family and all her friends meant the world to her. She is very loved and will be missed deeply by all.A memorial will be held at Sunset Memorial Garden, on Tuesday, October 13, at 2:00pm