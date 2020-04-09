|
|
A celebration of the life of Sharon Wilson, 76, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Saturday, April 11, 2020 with Dr. Shera Atkinson officiating. Services will be private for immediate family but all others are to share in this celebration on her tribute page at www.sandersfuneralhome.com. Her family will have public celebration of her life at a later date.
Sharon passed away April 7, 2020. Darla Sharon was born August 10, 1943 in Lubbock, TX to Ernest and Ava Duckworth. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1961 and attended Texas Tech University. She was the election administrator for Ector County from August 1987 until September, 2004. During that time she was instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Odessa; served as president of the Texas Association of Election Administrators; her instructions for training election workers were included in the Secretary of State Handbook and was co-chairman of the United Way-Odessa. She moved back to Lubbock in 2007. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Belle Duckworth.
Loved ones include son Jason Wilson and wife, Michelle; son Jeff Wilson and wife, Marta; daughter Angela Hawkins; sister Trudy Gamble; grandchildren, Haley Hawkins, Dallas Wilson and Ava Wilson and her Gamble Kids.
Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels of Lubbock or FUMC Treasured Times.
Sharon will always be remembered for her love of God; her unconditional love for family and friends; quick wit and sassyness. Her raised eyebrow said it all!
Published in Odessa American from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020