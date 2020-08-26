ODESSA - Sherrell "Joe" Detiveaux, 70, of Odessa, TX went to be with his savior on August 22, 2020.Joe was born December 14, 1949 to Rufus Detiveaux and Gersie Gautreaux Detiveaux in Houma, LA. He was the oldest of eight children. His hobbies included aviation, ham radios, and contributing his extensive knowledge of electronics and networking any way he could.Joe was the president of the West Texas Amateur Radio Club, a member of the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities in Odessa, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8773, member of the American Legion Earl S. Bailey Post 430, and an active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 38 years, Victoria; son Christopher and wife, Angela, and three boys: Christopher Jr, Joshua, and Jacob; son Shawn and son Shawn Jr and wife Madison; daughter Jessica Githens and husband, Eric, and three boys Ronnie, Ryan, and Evan; daughter Sarah Clanton and husband, Barrett, and son, Phineas and daughter, Jetta; daughter Leah Christesson, and husband, Michael, and daughter, Kate; and daughter Karen Arriola and husband Austin, and daughters Emma and Arabella, and son, Grayson. He was also survived by brothers Clark, Doyle, Timothy, Philip, and George; sisters Cindy Horton and Lisa Donnelly; many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.There will be a rosary at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 6 pm. A memorial mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's at 11 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Catholic Charities of Odessa or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.