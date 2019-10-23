|
ODESSA, TX - Sherry Lynn Ellis, 62, of Odessa, passed from this life Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Odessa Regional Medical Center. She was born Sunday, December 23, 1956 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Benny and Marie Ridener.
Sherry married the love of her life Jim over 37 years ago on June 5, 1982. She was a wonderful wife and mother and had a heart the size of Texas. She was a nurse who was loved by all of her family, friends and patients, whom she always remembered by name. Sherry leaves behind a beautiful legacy. She always took good care of Jim and his fire department. She loved to crochet and plant all types of flowers. Sherry loved her 12 dogs who she considered her babies.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Jimmy Ellis; sons: Christopher, Keith, and Casey Ellis and his wife Sheena; brother: Bob Ridener and fiance Karen; grandchildren: Steven Ellis and wife Kelsey, Cian Ellis, Anastasia Escarsega, Alexander Ellis, and Nicolas Ellis; mother in law: Barbara Martin; Eulalio Davis, her patient of over 20 years; and numerous family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Marie and Benny Ridener; grandson: Benjamine George; and brother in law: Shawn Ellis;
Visitation will begin noon Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Wednesday, October 23rd, the family will receive guests at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Acres West with the interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 23, 2019