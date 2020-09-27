1/1
Sherry White (White) Talley
1953 - 2020
GARLAND, TEXAS - Sherry Lou White Talley of Garland, TX passed away on the afternoon of September 3, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1953 in Friona, TX to Raymond and Avis White. She graduated from Hereford High School in 1971, received a degree in music performance from Texas Tech in 1975, and later went on to receive her master's degree from West Texas State University. Sherry met Randy Talley while they were cast members in the musical production "Texas!" and they married on July 18, 1975 in Hereford, TX, Sherry's hometown.



Sherry was a vocal teacher, a children's minister at FUMC Odessa, and later the pastor's executive assistant. She sang in the church choir as well as performing solos, in duets, and in ensembles in various settings for her entire life. After retiring and moving to Garland, TX she enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, traveling with her husband, and spoiling her grandkids.



Sherry is survived by her husband of 45 wonderful years, Randy, her son Brett and his wife LynAlise, her daughter Brooke, and her grandkids Henry and Marlowe. Also by her sister Susan Shaw and her husband Sid, her brother Chris White and his wife Janis, as well as the family she married into: Ginger and Ron Ford, Billy and Libby Talley, Barry and Debbie Talley, and seventeen nieces, nephews, and their children.

If you would like to a donation in her honor, please give to the American Cancer Society or to the Gladney Center for Adoption in Fort Worth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Directors
1600 South Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040-7637
(972) 276-5000
