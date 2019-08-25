|
|
ODESSA - Shirley Ann Farmer, 87 of Odessa, Tx. passed away Aug. 23, 2019 in Odessa.
Memorial service will be held 11 am Tuesday Aug. 27th at the First Christian Church of Alpine with Ray Bullock officiating. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens along with Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
Shirley was born in McAllen Tx. To Benjamin and Vernice Mae Simmers on April 4, 1932. She married her high school sweetheart Doyle Ray Farmer on Aug. 26, 1950 in Monahans Tx. She was a varsity cheerleader for the Monahans Lobos. She and Doyle started Highland Concrete Company in 1979 in Alpine, Tx.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ben L Simmers Jr. And grandson Timothy L. Arnold
Shirley is survived by her husband Doyle of Odessa, sons; Ray and wife Karen Farmer of Midland , Pete and wife Neila Farmer of Cloudcroft, NM and daughter Shawna and husband Dan Arnold of Midland. 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Texas Scottish Rights Hospital for Children. 2222 Welborn St. Dallas Tx. 75219
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 25, 2019