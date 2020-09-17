ODESSA, TX - Shirley Dean Rice Pokorny, born November 13, 1939 to David Alvin Rice and Frances Ann Taylor in Denison, TX. In 1944 the family moved from Denison to Odessa, TX. Shirley attended grade school at South Side Elementary (Rusk), Fannin Elementary, Bowie and Crocket Junior High finally graduating from Odessa High School in 1958.
She married Ronny R Coon having 3 children, Ronna, Carma, and Blaine; divorcing after 13 years. She then met and married John A Pokorny in 1972. John became an instant father to 3 kids, never having any of his own. Shirley became an avid hunter, trap shooter and all around sports woman.
Shirley worked 28 years in banking before retiring, working another 5 years with Exxon before retiring again. She and John promoted the Permian Basin Gun Show in Odessa, TX for 45 years; traveling throughout the State of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and the border towns of Mexico.
Shirley is predeceased by Ronny Coon, John Pokorny, father Alvin Rice, and grandson Matthew Eary. She is survived by, her mother Frances Rice; brother David Rice (Jeri); children Ronna Moore (Earl Wayne); Carma Eary (George); Blaine Coon (Sandy); and John Pokorny (Kayme); grandchildren Jacquie Allen (Whit); Joshua Eary (Megan); Alexander Eary (Danielle); Duke Barker; Amanda Hammon (Shawn) and 13 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 18th, from 3PM to 5:30PM at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels on Knickerbocker in San Angelo, TX. A graveside service will be held at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, TX at 10 AM on Saturday, September 19th.
Pallbearers: Rudy Castillo, Monty Sansom, Charlie Stovall, Carl Shanks, Jack Parr Jr and George Eary
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your charity of choice
or cancer foundation of choice in Shirley's memory.