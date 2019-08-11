|
|
ODESSA - Sidney Jack Wright, age 85, of Odessa passed away at Medical Center Hospital on Thursday, August 8th.
Jack was born June 1, 1934 in Brownfield, TX to Albert Sidney and Celia Geneva (Clark) Wright. The family lived on a farm near Gomez, TX, later moving to the Roswell, NM area where his father worked on various ranches. Jack attended school at East Grand Plains and later at Roswell where he attended high school. He enlisted in the army at age 22 where he trained at Fort Ord, CA, and then at Fort Eustis, VA before being sent to Korea. During his time there, he worked as an airplane and helicopter mechanic and in fallen aircraft recovery. Following a year in Korea, he was sent to Fort Gordon, GA for a year, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant before being discharged and settling in Brownfield, TX.
He was employed by GTE where he met Wilene Lewis, and they later married on June 12, 1959 in Brownfield. During their first few years of marriage, they resided in Brownfield, and then moved to Roswell and East Grand Plains where Jack was employed by Boeing at Walker Air Force Base, and later worked for the Sterrett Ranch. Jack & Wilene moved to Bailey County in order to be near Wilene's family, and he worked for three years in cotton farming near Stegall and Baileyboro. In 1964, they moved to Odessa and Jack was employed with Woolley Tool & Mfg. for over 18 years, eventually becoming the quality control manager, there. In 1985, Jack & Wilene moved to the Children's Home of Lubbock where they served as house parents, and Jack was the campus mechanic, for eight years, and then returning to Odessa where Jack retired.
They were devout members of Church of Christ congregations in Brownfield, TX, Roswell, NM, Maple, TX, Lubbock, and at Terrace Hills Church of Christ in Odessa. Jack served as deacon at two of those congregations. They went on to place membership at Eisenhower Church of Christ where they served for over 50 years. During that time, Jack taught the 5th grade Bible class, drove and maintained the church buses, and was involved in numerous home Bible studies.
Jack is survived by Wilene, his wife of 60 years; his daughter Brenda Garvin and husband Tim of Waco, TX; his son David Wright of Riverside, CA; grandson Timothy Garvin of Austin, TX; grandson Ryan Garvin of Waco, TX; brother Lee Wright and wife Nancy of Byhalia, MS; brother J.D. Wright and wife Sharon of Cleburne, TX; sister Sharion Price and husband George of Capitan, NM; brother Butch Wright and wife Gale of Roswell, NM; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Sid & Cel; stepmother Lena; sisters Sible and Ruth; brothers Glen and Timmy.
Family will receive guests on Monday August 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00 am at the Eisenhower Church of Christ with Allen Weakland officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 11, 2019