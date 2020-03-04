|
|
ODESSA - Sifredo D. Rodriguez of Odessa, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 in Odessa. Sifredo (Rod) was born in Marfa to Gregorio and Delfina Rodriguez on September 6, 1924. He married Virginia Granado on January 9, 1946 in Fort Davis, TX. He made his way to Odessa in 1947 leaving her in Fort Davis to find work and build a life for them. He told her in a letter that he'd send for her as soon as he could, and he did. They struggled as he made $1.17 an hour working in home construction but they had each other and that's all they needed. He eventually landed a job with the USPS in 1952 and worked as a letter carrier for 33 years. He built a home and created a wonderful life for he and his family. He was a devout Catholic and a committed family man. The lessons he taught and the values he instilled in us will carry on for generations. Although he will be missed, we all know that one day we will be together again. He was a member of the "Greatest Generation". He was an Army veteran of WWII, arriving on the shores of Normandy Beach with the second wave of troops. He was a founding member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In his younger days, he was an avid golfer and a member of the PAGA, traveling across the country for tournaments. In 2017 the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awarded him with the Pioneer Award, recognizing him as the first Hispanic letter carrier in Odessa. He was a great community leader and a role model to many.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gregorio and Delfina Rodriguez and his only sibling Ruben Rodriguez.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 74 years, Virginia Rodriguez, son Frank Rodriguez and wife Carolyn, daughter Priscilla Rodriguez, daughter Yvonne Garza and husband Daniel. Five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Go rest, enjoy paradise and "hit em straight"....
Pallbearers will be Tim Hernandez, Gabriel Rodriguez, Dominic Rodriguez, Timothy Rod Hernandez, Oscar Rodriguez, and Greg Rodriguez. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Odessa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Anthony's. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 4, 2020