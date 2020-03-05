Odessa American Obituaries
Simon Flores Marquez Obituary
ODESSA - Simon Flores Marquez passed away on February 29, 2020. Simon was born on February 19, 1937, to Ursulo Marquez and Emiliana Flores in Vado De Piedra, Municipio de Ojinaga, Chihuahua.

Survivors include his wife, Adelia Rosa Silbas of Odessa; two children, son, Julian Marquez and daughter, Victoria Marquez; six siblings, brothers, Adolfo Marquez and Abel Marquez; sisters, Natvidad Galindo, Irene Cruz, Ofelia Carrasco, and Graciela Sifuentes; four grandchildren, Joel Valdez Jr., Gavreel Marquez, Zaedrean Dickson, and Micah Barnett; two great-grandchildren, Blake Anthony Marquez and Natalie Barnett.

Simon was preceded in death by his parents, Ursulo Marquez and Emiliana Flores; son, Andres Apolonio Marquez; brothers, Alvaro Marquez and Manuel Marquez; and sister, Eufemia Alvarado.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, Texas, located at 4100 N FM 1788.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 5, 2020
