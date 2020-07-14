ODESSA - The Heavens and Angels rejoiced as they welcomed home one of their own, Simona Salcido on July 11, 2020.
Simona Salcido was born in Andrews, TX on July 07, 1979 to her loving parents Ruben and Carolina Salcido. She was a graduate from Permian High School in 2001 and proudly displayed her MOJO Spirit everywhere she went.
Her passions were fashion designing, wedding planning, dancing, singing and just being the life of the party. But her greatest passion in life was being the Greatest Teacher of Unconditional Love. She loved and embraced all of her family and friends unconditionally. Her capacity to love was/is a true miracle and the closest thing to God's love here on earth. To everyone who had the joy of knowing her, take comfort because you were seen clearly, accepted wholey and loved immensely by an Angel on earth.
She is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, her father Ruben who we take comfort in knowing embraced her at heavens gates.
She is survived by her beautiful mother and life partner Carolina, brothers Ruben, Blady, Dulces & Efren. Sisters Luz, Juana, Rosie. Sister In laws Rose, Brenda & Brother in laws Ramon, Ivan, Manuel. Many nieces and nephews that she cared for and loved as her own Denese, Jared, Jordon, Joshua, Justine, Candy, Gabriel, Amanda, Ahnalesa, Carolina, Ruben Jr, Karisol, Efren Jr, Xzavier, Kiersten, Viviana, Nevaeh, Soriah, Alesia, Isaiah, Faith, Micaeli, Christian, Emili, Noah and 20 Great-nieces/nephews. She held a special place in her heart for all her Aunts and Uncles and cousins from both sides. AND last but not least her heart was devoted to the love of her life Bobby Pulido.
In Honor of her legacy, we ask that you take the love she gave to everyone of you and practice that same unconditional love in your own life. Love freely, love boldly, unconditionally, forgive quickly and live your life loving those around you like it is your last opportunity. That is how her life will be honored and she will live eternally through the love she left on earth.
A graveside service is set for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, TX. Minister Martha Fierro will officiate.
