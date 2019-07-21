ODESSA - Smith Graham Prickett, Jr., 90 years old, of Odessa, TX, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Odessa, TX.



Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Todd Salzwedel officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Ascension at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A Reception following the burial will take place in the Sunset Memorial Family Center.



Graham was born in DeBerry, Texas to Smith and Jewel Prickett on April 7, 1929. He married his dearly loved wife, Peggy Sue Hammer on March 15, 1947 in Longview, Texas. He worked as a plant manager and VP for El Paso Products where he received a number of honors and awards for outstanding service. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Odessa.



Graham is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy Sue; sister, Geraldine, as well as his parents.



Graham is survived by his daughters: Debra Lynn VanVickle, Cynthia Ann Schlapper, and Vicki Sue and her husband, Dr. Stephen D.Thomas; two granddaughters: Amelia Renee Stuerzenberger (Camden) and Lindsay Sloan Sims (Shaun); and two great-granddaughters: Phoebe Estelle Stuerzenberger and Emerson Sloan Sims.



Pallbearers will be: Mike Claburn, Louis Guerrera, Hank Jones, Bob McBryde, Don Shelton and Honorary Pallbearers: Walter Washburn, C.W. Oates, C.F. Shrum, and Rusty Battenfield.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on July 21, 2019