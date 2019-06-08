MIDLAND - Soledad Amparo "Ann" Sanchez, 73, passed away on June 2, 2019 due to illness. She was born February 16, 1946 in Barstow, Texas to Jesus and Carmen Gomez. She was married to Victor P Sanchez, Jr. and they had two children, Randy Sanchez of Midland, and Sandy Sanchez of Austin, Texas. They divorced but remained good friends through the years.



She reunited with her junior high school sweetheart, Efren Rodriguez who passed away due to illness in November, 2017.



Amparo is survived by 3 grandchildren, Erica Rendon, Christina Sanchez and her Nico, Nicolas Trevizo. Also 2 great grandchildren Derek Rendon and Alex Garcia.



She is also survived by her close and loving brother who never left her side, Jose Gomez and Gloria Holguin; and her long time best friend of 32 years, Missy Dwyer and her daughter Nikki Dwyer, who stuck by moms side all these years, supporting and loving mom and being her rock.



She is also survived by her brothers Roberto Gomez and Maclovio Gomez and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Amparo was a retired teacher of MISD. She taught 39 years and the majority of that time was at De Zavala elementary. It was her calling, loved teaching and had many amazing colleagues and friends who loved her dearly. Mom never put herself first. She always helped everyone around her, asking little in return. She was the most selfless woman I've ever known. The strongest person I know. She fought the battle of Parkinson's and never gave in to the disease. Her body was just tired, but spirit never faulted. She loved her brothers and her family, her children were her biggest joy. Mom never judged or wavered her love towards family and friends. She had the best heart and was the best in us all. We always knew where a great meal was coming, and she delivered it too. She was the best cook and even if she could barely walk, towards the end of her life, she was always doing something for others.



Though difficult, mom would want us to celebrate her life instead of mourning her death. Should would want us to put aside differences and anger, and live life to the fullest each day, in her memory. Sandy Trevizo will announce a memorial service at a later date. Published in Odessa American on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary