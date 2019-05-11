MIDLAND - On the early morning of Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Stephen F. Branton went home quickly and peacefully. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Steve is survived by his son Joey, his daughter Kelly, his brother Larry, his sister Dotsie, and his wife of 38 years, Jan.



Steve lived an exciting life. Originally from Montgomery, Alabama, Steve played football at the University of Alabama under the legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. He fondly recalled a play when the great Archie Manning "zigged when he should have zagged" and ended up on Steve's highlight reel. While Steve's football career ended with the Crimson Tide, he left Tuscaloosa with a degree in mechanical engineering. Steve then enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years as a Military Policeman in the Vietnam War. He then enjoyed a successful, forty-three year career in the insurance business.



Of the many blessings Steve enjoyed, one stands out among the others. In 2010, Steve received a heart transplant which granted him a new lease on his happy life. Steve and his family are forever grateful to the unbelievable generosity shown by the donor's family. Steve was an ardent supporter of the Organ Donor Program.



Steve will be remembered for his love of friends and family, his sportsmanship, his valor, and most of all, his integrity. His best qualities were on prominent display anytime he played golf. Although, there are a lot of West Texas golfers that will never see their gambling money again. Steve also had a great love for the outdoors and was an accomplished fisherman and hunter. In particular, he loved to watch his bird dogs work in the field.



Steve was a great man. We miss him dearly.



Published in Odessa American on May 11, 2019