ODESSA - Stephen Mickel (Mike) Carrigan was born to Allen Carrigan and Frances Laverty Carrigan on July 3, 1947 in Corsicana, Texas. He went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020 in Odessa, Texas after a lengthy illness.
He attended Hood and Crockett Junior high school and graduated from Odessa High School in 1965.
He loved music and played the tuba in the marching bands at Ector, Odessa and the stage bands at Odessa High School and later at Odessa College. He also worked on the OHS band equipment committee and served as band chaplain. While in college, he was paid along with other students to sing in St. John's Episcopal choir.
He worked in his parent's grocery store after high school and on weekends. He had associate degree from Odessa College and attended A & M University in College Station.
He worked for many years for Rexene, Huntsman and Koch Industries. He went to work for Granite Industries and GE traveling through the Northwest United States building wind turbines, retiring in 2010.
He loved life, music and spending time with friends and family. He loved hunting and fishing with his brothers, children and grandchildren. He never met a stranger and was always ready to share his love for the Lord with everyone that he met.
He shared life lessons with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He loved them deeply. He taught them all to fly kites and to chase them and chase rockets.
He was an active member of Northside Baptist Church and chaplain of the Odessa Camp of Gideon's International.
He is survived by his wife Sharyn Gardenhire Carrigan who he lovingly called Elizabeth. 5 Children: Patricia Warwick of Brenham, TX; Bill Taylor and wife Deborah of San Antonio, TX; John Carrigan and wife Candy of Odessa, TX; Tom Taylor and wife Monique of Frisco, TX and Bradley Taylor and wife Traci Taylor of Apache Junction, AZ. 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Mike is also survived by his sister Patrice Alldredge of Odessa TX; brother Wayne Carrigan of Odessa, TX; sister in law Loraine Carrigan of White Oak, TX. Numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2p.m. to 5p.m. at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church located at 100 W. 50th St. Odessa, TX. Interment will follow at American Heritage Cemetery at 4100 N. FM RD. 1788.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 2, 2020