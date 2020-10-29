ODESSA, TEXAS - Kay was born on November 16, 1948 in Hobbs, New Mexico. She passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Odessa, Texas surrounded by her loving family.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Midland for many years.
Kay really loved cats. She loved cats so much that not only did she have several in her house, but she fed all the strays outside. She collected cat pillows and other cat memorabilia.
Kay also loved collecting Native American memorabilia due to her Cherokee ancestors and she loved to buy shoes.
Kay loved music and the word of the Lord. She read her bible daily and listened to gospel music throughout the day. She enjoyed listening to hip hop music, mostly Rihanna and taking selfies with her granddaughter, Shelby. In return, Shelby loved to get her snacks, do her nails, get her hair done and just made sure she always had everything she needed.
Kay was one of the strongest and most beautiful women you would ever meet. She enjoyed working in the yard and taking care of her plants. She worked hard taking care of her home and family. Kay loved her children fiercely and taught them how to be independent and strong individuals and she really loved and cherished all her grandbabies, who loved her dearly as well.
She was very well traveled and lived in many places such as Tripoli, Libya, Africa, Stuttgart, Germany, El Paso, Texas, Killen, Texas, Midland, Texas and Odessa, Texas.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Rheta Nelms and her dear husband Michael Keith Nutter.
She is survived by her sons Anthony Nutter (fiancé Margie McCrury), and Rod Nutter (Charis) daughters Jennifer Nutter and Gabrielle Sanders (Trace). Sister Connie Vestal (Dennis) her brother Steve Nelms (Tina) and her Uncle Nathan Hale (Cheryl). Kay will also love to cherish her loving memories eight grandchildren; Hailey and Shelby Norris, Shandon, Braedon, Amy, Ashley and Maison Nutter and Kaitlyn Sanders. Great-grandchildren Zoey Culton and Zaedyn Filmore and several nieces and nephews.
The Nutter family will receive guests for a time of visitation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6 pm - 8 pm at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. You may express condolences with the family by visiting www.frankwwilson.com