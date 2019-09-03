|
ODESSA - Steven Sparks, 53, joined our Heavenly Father on August 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Steven was born in Odessa, TX to the late Gerald Sparks Sr. and JoAnn Sparks on January 26, 1966. Steven met the love of his life: Wendy Sparks of Odessa and they married on July 28, 2014. They spent five wonderful years together. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and most of all friend.
Steven was larger than life, and could make you laugh on your darkest day. Steven shone bright here on earth and will shine even brighter in heaven. He loved to be surrounded with family and friends at all times and he thoroughly loved being a G-pa to his grandchildren.
Steven is survived by his wife Wendy and her two children, Cory and Bailey and her daughter Baislynn; his daughter: Keisha Arnold and husband Daniel of Andrews and their two children, Blakely and Brantley; his oldest brother: Sandy Sparks, a niece and two nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Gerald Sparks Sr. and JoAnn May Sparks; sister: Darnell Sparks - Jones; and nephew: Bradley Sparks.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11 am at First Assembly of God, 1101 N. Lee Odessa, TX 79761.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 3, 2019