ODESSA - SuAnn Henderson 1961 to 2020
Odessa, Texas - SuAnn Henderson, 58, passed away March 28, 2020 at her home.
SuAnn was born on May 27, 1961 in Dallas, Texas to Sarah Helen (Hickey) Henderson and Sam F. Henderson. Growing up in El Paso, Texas, SuAnn was raised around horses. She spent her youth on horseback and was very passionate about anything to do with horses throughout her whole life. She loved all animals, probably more than she liked people. There seemed to be a special connection between her and all of her "furry friends" as she was often bringing home whatever cat or dog that might have crossed her path.
SuAnn liked to play games and was really good at them. Whether it was cards, puzzles or videos, you name it, she'd play it and beat you then laugh about it. She loved the thrill of the horse races and loved playing slot machines at big casinos. Honestly, she most likely would have gone gambling every day if she could.
SuAnn was a gentle person and a very loyal friend. Words did not come easily for her and at times it was very difficult for her to express herself, saying "I love you" was natural for her and always came from the heart. Her family and close friends will miss her unwavering and unconditional love. We thought we'd have that forever.
SuAnn is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Helen (Hickey) Henderson; and her grandparents, David C. and Helen V. Hickey and Mildred B. Courville.
Survivors: Her son, Skyler Wayne Henderson; her father, Sam F. Henderson and wife ,Helen; sisters, Shannan Henderson Petropoulos and husband, John and Rachel Henderson Moody and husband, Joshua; as well as niece, Alexis Petropoulos; and step-nephew, Hunter Moody.
A memorial to celebrate SuAnn's life will be scheduled this summer in Odessa, Texas (TBA on her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suann.henderson.9). SuAnn's final committal will be next to her mother in the Hickey family plot at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas.
MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL
Greenwood Funeral - Cremation
2301 N. Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
817-831-0511
