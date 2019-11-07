Home

Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend
301 North Main St.
Fort Stockton, TX 79735
(432) 336-3939
CRANE, TEXAS - Longtime Fort Stockton resident, Susan Bennett, died in Crane, TX on November 4, 2019. Susan was a devoted member of St. Agnes Catholic church. Always quick with a smile, Susan found joy in her church, family and friends.

Susan grew up in Alamo, TX with her parents, Alvah and Anne Boggs, and sister, Luanne. She graduated from Incarnate Word College, and married Len Bennett soon after. They moved to Fort Stockton in 1968 to raise their family.

Susan worked as Pecos County's home economics extension agent for over 20 years, providing outreach and education for families and individuals throughout the county. She especially enjoyed the young people she taught in 4-H programs. An active member of her church and community, Susan served as a CCD teacher, minister of the Eucharist, garden club officer, school volunteer, and cub scout and brownie leader.

Like her mother and sister, Susan had a green thumb and seemed to be able to make anything grow. She loved spending time with her grandsons and family, and playing bridge and laughing with her friends. She also had a special place in her heart for stray dogs.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Luanne Butler; grandson, Christopher Mehan; and husband, Len Bennett. She is survived by son, David Bennett and husband, Joe Reiter of Seattle; daughter, Patricia Cates and husband, Corey Cates of Kermit; and grandsons Blake and Michael Mehan, both of Odessa.

Memorials may be made to the Matthies-Bennett 4-H scholarship fund. Please mail to: Zan Matthies, P.O. Box 1723, Ft. Stockton, TX 79735.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 7,2019 from 5-7PM with a Prayer Service at 7PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 301 N. Main, Fort Stockton, Texas. Services will be held on November 8, at 10AM at Our Lady of the Guadalupe, North Campus, formerly known as St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 7, 2019
