1/
Susan Marie Kren
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA, TX - Mrs. Susan Marie Kren passed away unexpectedly July 16, 2020 in Odessa, TX at the age of 67.

Susan is survived by her parents, Martin and Alice Habecker of Warner Robins, GA.; husband, John Kren; her two daughters Althea Rutherford and Nicole Jurado; siblings Debbie Grierson, Marty Habecker, Michael Habecker, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews.

Susan was born on August 5, 1952 in Burlington, VT to parents Martin Van Beuren Habecker and Alice Elenor Marquis. She graduated from Cortez High School in the year of 1971. She married the love of her life John David Kren in October of 1981 in Phoenix, AZ. After moving to Odessa, TX Susan began and enjoyed working in customer service. Her daughters remember her as a loving and strong willed mom who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Susan was accomplished in singing, bowling, and softball. She had a generous and competitive spirit. She was passionate about all animals, especially her cats. She had several rescues throughout her lifetime.

Her memorial service is scheduled for July 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at: Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home

Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at:

Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home

601 N. Alleghaney

Odessa, TX 79761

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved