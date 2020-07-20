ODESSA, TX - Mrs. Susan Marie Kren passed away unexpectedly July 16, 2020 in Odessa, TX at the age of 67.



Susan is survived by her parents, Martin and Alice Habecker of Warner Robins, GA.; husband, John Kren; her two daughters Althea Rutherford and Nicole Jurado; siblings Debbie Grierson, Marty Habecker, Michael Habecker, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews.



Susan was born on August 5, 1952 in Burlington, VT to parents Martin Van Beuren Habecker and Alice Elenor Marquis. She graduated from Cortez High School in the year of 1971. She married the love of her life John David Kren in October of 1981 in Phoenix, AZ. After moving to Odessa, TX Susan began and enjoyed working in customer service. Her daughters remember her as a loving and strong willed mom who encouraged them to pursue their goals.



Susan was accomplished in singing, bowling, and softball. She had a generous and competitive spirit. She was passionate about all animals, especially her cats. She had several rescues throughout her lifetime.



Her memorial service is scheduled for July 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at: Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home



Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at:



Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home



601 N. Alleghaney



Odessa, TX 79761



