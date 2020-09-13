ODESSA, TX - Susana (Lara) Silva, entered her eternal rest on Sept. 9th , 2020 in Odessa, Tx



She was born in Colorado City, Tx. on August 9, 1924. She married Timoteo Lara in Camarago, Chih Mex on May 1, 1941, and together they had six wonderful children. Timoteo went to be with the Lord in 1986. Susana re-married Abel Silva in Odessa, Tx in 1996, two more children from his marriage were acquired. Abel departed from this world in 2001.



Mashana (as her family knew her) raised a beautiful family and was loved by many. She always put God first and in trusted him to guide her in everything she did.



Her devotion in life was helping others, not only in their time of need but also in the joy of loving life. Singing in her church choir, and volunteering in missionary work. Her spiritual growth is what she aspired for.



As her family grew, she loved to share the joys of life with her grandchildren. She leaves behind a great story of life filled with love and family!



She is survived by her Children: Hortencia Lara ( Concepcion), Erasmo Lara ( Maryann), Amy Rivera ( Fred), Maria Munguia, Imelda Kondratick, and Martha Almaguer ( Joe), Abel Silva Jr (Alfa) and Mary Cisneros (Freddy), her brother Juan Tercero, 21 grand-children, 49 great-grandchildren, and 13 great- great grandchildren.



She is also preceded in death by her parents Filomeno Tercero and Marcelina Bustamante Tercero. Her siblings: Jesus, Petra, Ofelia, Andrea, Adolfo and Moises.



Her beautiful spirit will shine through the great memories she left behind. We loved you here on earth and we will LOVE YOU always and forever



Services will be held at Odessa Funeral Home at 1700 N. Jackson Odessa, Tx. On September 14, 2020 from 9am to 9 pm. Social Distancing precautions will be in place. On Tuesday September 15, 2020 the funeral procession will be held in Marfa, Tx. Graveside service at 11:00 am Mercedes Cemetery.



