ODESSA - Susie Madrid, 76, of Odessa, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Odessa. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Monday November 9, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1321 W Monahans, Odessa, TX. A Memorial Mass will also be held in Ft. Davis at a later date. Arrangements are by Acres West Funeral Chapel of Odessa.



