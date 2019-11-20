|
ODESSA - Suzanne M. Edwards, 79 of Odessa, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive guests from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Suzanne was born on September 18, 1940 in Orange, NJ to Revs. Richard B. and A. Annette Yunker. The oldest of five children, she spent her teen years in Altoona. PA helping in the church they pastored. She married David M. Edwards, eventually settling in Odessa, TX and raising five children of their own.
Suzanne is survived by her son, Brett Edwards & wife Tammy of Tulsa, OK, daughters, Stephanie & husband Ben Bothwell of Odessa, TX, Danielle & husband Corey Kreiss of Addison, TX and Erika & husband Donovan Eades of Evington, VA and former husband, David Edwards of Euless, TX. She is also survived by brothers, Richard Yunker & wife Claudia of Chamisal, NM and Conrad Yunker & wife Carolyn of Lansing, MI; grandsons, Caleb Edwards & wife Liz of Tulsa, OK, Jonathan Edwards of Tulsa, OK and granddaughters, Jesseca Edwards of Tulsa, OK and Kelsey Williams of Midland, TX;
two great grandchildren, Annabella Edwards and William Edwards; in addition to many dear nieces, nephews and her beloved lifelong friends, Arlene Horn of Odessa, TX and Melinda Clarke of Kahului, HI.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, her son Bruce M. Edwards, sisters Sharon Ellis & Bonnie Aguirre Metcalf, and niece Faith Holland.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards the kind and loving caregivers at Madison Medical Resort; with special thanks to Cathy Cobb and Sherrie Wilkerson who brought her much comfort.
Pallbearers are Brett Edwards, Corey Kreiss, Donovan Eades, Caleb Edwards, Ben Bothwell and Jonathan Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Yunker, Conrad Yunker, Eric Yunker, Joshua Aguirre, Seth Metcalf, Jordan Metcalf, Joseph 'Kiko' Yunker and Sonny Yunker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 20, 2019