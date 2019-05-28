ODESSA - Syble Elizabeth Moore, 89, of Odessa, TX, passed away On May 26, 2019.



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 PM.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Duckett and Jackie Brem officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Syble was born to Carl Woods and Mary Grace Woods on May 9, 1930. She attended Goldthwaite High School and was a proud Goldthwaite Eagle.



She married Tom Worth Moore of San Saba, Texas in April 1949. Syble worked for ECISD as a cafeteria worker and later as a manager for many years. She was active in her church, Second Baptist, and loved her Sunday School class. She was an excellent cook and food service manager and she served the school district well while caring for her family at the same time. She was a wonderful mother and supported her sons in all their endeavors. "The boys" were her pride and joy and brought her many happy moments in life. Syble was also a devoted wife and help mate to her husband, Tom. She gladly walked by his side all through his life and supported Tom's passion for pecan farming. Family was a big priority in her life and she served all her roles well as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother.



Syble is preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Mary Grace Woods, brothers Johnny Woods. Dean Woods, Ralph Woods, Derwood Woods, Don Woods, Denny Woods and her husband Tom Worth Moore.



Syble is survived by her brother Gene Woods & wife Jean of Albuquerque, NM, sister Carlene Jones & husband Walter (Spot) of Odessa, TX.; sons Tommy Moore and his wife Gail of Camp Wood, TX, Clay Moore & his wife Sara of Odessa, TX and Gary Moore of Odessa, TX; grandchildren Tom Moore, Missy Vernon, Melanie Moore and Jeremy Moore; six great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Mike Casey, Ernie Eaton, Wayne Craighead, Roger Cleere and Dan Brock,



Memorials can be made to Second Baptist Church in Syble's name.



The family of Syble Moore wishes to extend sincere thanks to the caregivers at Orchard Park Memory Care Unit and Home Hospice for all their loving care and attention.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary