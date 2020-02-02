|
ODESSA - Sylvia Sue "Nana" White was born January 17, 1939 on the Neblett Registered Hereford Ranch in Fisher County.
She married LFJ "Jay" White September 2, 1956 on Sweetwater, TX. They were married 61 years.
Nana enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid quilter and crochetter. She could always be found doing a crossword or reading the newspaper. Nana never got far from her "ranching" roots. She enjoyed feeding cows or hauling cattle on the Antina Ranch with her family. Nana always loved to see the cows and little burros.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jay White, parents Ollie and Cecil Crain, Sister Jean Guthrie, and nephew Jason Causey.
She is survived by son Marty and wife Tammie White of Grandfalls, TX, granddaughter Cheyenne White, Gabe Allen of Gardendale TX, grandson Laramie and Christy White of Crane, TX. Great granddaughters Katie Bugg, Addison and Kodie White; Brothers Richard "Tuffy" Crain and Sue Kenneth Crain; Sister Janice Holloway and Nephew Justin Causey.
Dear friends Jo and Dennis Gray:
The family would like to express gratitude to Ochard Park, Interim home health, visiting angels and our dear Albino.
Pallbearers: Richard "Tuffy" Crain, Kenneth "Kid" Crain, Henry Moore, Bob Clements, Justin "Scooter" Causey, Gabe Allen.
Honorary Pallbearers: Albino Gelera, Dennis Gray, Randy Stevens, David Dick.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:00p.m. On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Hill officiating. Burial will follow on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Blackwell Cemetery in Blackwell, Texas.
Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 2, 2020